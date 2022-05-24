How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins bring 1-0 series lead over Tigers into game 2

Detroit Tigers (14-27, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (26-16, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-3, 5.13 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (1-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -254, Tigers +204; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers with a 1-0 series lead.

Minnesota has a 26-16 record overall and a 14-8 record in home games. Twins hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Detroit is 14-27 overall and 8-13 at home. The Tigers have gone 5-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Twins have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 11 home runs while slugging .581. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-36 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera has three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI while hitting .280 for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 8-for-33 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .270 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)