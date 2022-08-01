How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on August 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 1, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins begin 3-game series with the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (41-62, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (53-48, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-0); Twins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins start a three-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Minnesota has a 53-48 record overall and a 27-22 record in home games. The Twins are 41-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit has a 41-62 record overall and a 17-35 record on the road. The Tigers have a 31-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Twins are up 8-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .333 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 8-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera has a .277 batting average to rank fifth on the Tigers, and has nine doubles and four home runs. Jeimer Candelario is 11-for-35 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .219 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .215 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Alex Kirilloff: day-to-day (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (foot), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)