How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on August 2, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Tigers enter matchup against the Twins on losing streak

Detroit Tigers (41-63, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (54-48, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0); Twins: Chris Archer (2-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -197, Tigers +165; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to stop a three-game losing streak with a win against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 28-22 at home and 54-48 overall. Twins hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Detroit has a 41-63 record overall and a 17-36 record in road games. The Tigers have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.03.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 15th time this season. The Twins lead the season series 9-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 26 home runs while slugging .550. Carlos Correa is 8-for-40 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera is fifth on the Tigers with a .274 batting average, and has nine doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and 36 RBI. Harold Castro is 10-for-35 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .229 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Tigers: 3-7, .215 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kyle Garlick: day-to-day (rib), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (foot), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: day-to-day (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)