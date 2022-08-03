MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on August 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins and Tigers meet in series rubber match

Detroit Tigers (42-63, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (54-49, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-4, 4.10 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (7-4, 3.78 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -213, Tigers +177; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Minnesota has gone 28-23 in home games and 54-49 overall. The Twins have a 46-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Detroit has gone 18-36 on the road and 42-63 overall. The Tigers have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.03.

The matchup Wednesday is the 16th meeting between these teams this season. The Twins have a 9-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .329 batting average to rank 10th on the Twins, and has 16 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Jose Miranda is 14-for-37 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera is fifth on the Tigers with a .271 batting average, and has nine doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and 36 RBI. Jeimer Candelario is 10-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: day-to-day (rib), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (foot), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: day-to-day (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)