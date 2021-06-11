 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (4-3, 3.76 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Twins: Matt Shoemaker (2-7, 7.28 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins +135, Astros -156; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Houston will meet on Friday.

The Twins are 13-19 on their home turf. Minnesota has hit 88 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Miguel Sano leads them with 12 homers.

The Astros are 15-14 on the road. Houston leads the American League in hitting with a .271 batting average, Yuli Gurriel leads the club with an average of .335.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports North≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.