How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (5-3, 2.59 ERA, .97 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (6-2, 3.58 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -100, Astros -115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Houston will play on Saturday.

The Twins are 13-20 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .431, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .538 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Astros are 16-14 on the road. The Houston offense has compiled a .272 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Astros won the last meeting 6-4. Ryne Stanek earned his first victory and Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Matt Shoemaker registered his eighth loss for Minnesota.