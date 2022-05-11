How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Live Online on May 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Astros bring 8-game win streak into game against the Twins

Houston Astros (19-11, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (18-12, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (2-1, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 3.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -123, Twins +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros seek to continue an eight-game win streak with a victory against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has an 18-12 record overall and an 11-5 record at home. The Twins have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .382.

Houston is 19-11 overall and 9-4 in home games. The Astros have hit 36 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .234 for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 12-for-37 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with eight home runs while slugging .547. Jose Altuve is 10-for-26 with three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros: 8-2, .224 batting average, 1.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Danny Coulombe: day-to-day (left hip), Chris Paddack: 10-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (hip), Dylan Bundy: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Luis Arraez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)