How to Watch Royals vs. Twins Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Minnesota and Kansas City will square off on Saturday. Royals: Danny Duffy (3-1, .39 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) and Twins: Matt Shoemaker (1-2, 5.49 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Twins are 4-3 against teams from the AL Central. Minnesota has slugged .412, good for third in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the team with a .897 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Royals are 6-3 against AL Central Division opponents. Kansas City has hit 22 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Carlos Santana leads them with six, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 9-1. Michael Pineda earned his second victory and Alex Kirilloff went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Minnesota. Brady Singer registered his third loss for Kansas City.

Live TV Streaming Option