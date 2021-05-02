MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Royals vs. Twins Series Live Online on May 2, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Kansas City heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Danny Duffy. Duffy pitched seven innings, giving up one run on two hits with seven strikeouts against Minnesota. Royals: Brad Keller (2-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.28 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) and Twins: Jose Berrios (2-2, 3.04 ERA, .98 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Twins are 4-4 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has slugged .409, good for third in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the club with a .859 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Royals are 7-3 against teams from the AL Central. Kansas City has slugged .399 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a .530 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Royals won the last meeting 11-3. Danny Duffy earned his fourth victory and Andrew Benintendi went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Kansas City. Matt Shoemaker registered his third loss for Minnesota.

