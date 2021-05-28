How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on May 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming
On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals
- When: Friday, May 28, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North
In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals games all year long.
The Kansas City Royals head to face the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
Royals: Kris Bubic (0-0, 1.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Twins: Randy Dobnak (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 16 strikeouts).
The Twins are 9-11 against AL Central teams. Minnesota has slugged .424, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .524 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.
The Royals are 11-17 against AL Central Division teams. Kansas City has hit 44 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Carlos Santana leads them with 10, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.
