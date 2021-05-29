How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Streaming Live on May 29, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Carlos Santana and the Royals will take on the Twins Saturday. Royals: Ervin Santana (0-0, 2.20 ERA, .98 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-2, 5.44 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 30 strikeouts).

The Twins are 9-12 against teams from the AL Central. Minnesota has hit 69 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 10, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.

The Royals are 12-17 in division games. Kansas City has hit 44 home runs this season, last in the American League. Carlos Santana leads them with 10, averaging one every 16.6 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 8-3. Kris Bubic notched his first victory and Whit Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Kansas City. Randy Dobnak took his fourth loss for Minnesota.

