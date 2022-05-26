 Skip to Content
How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on May 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Royals enter matchup with the Twins on losing streak

Kansas City Royals (14-28, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (27-17, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Twins: Devin Smeltzer (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -183, Royals +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals enter the matchup with the Minnesota Twins after losing six games in a row.

Minnesota has a 15-9 record at home and a 27-17 record overall. The Twins are 19-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City is 6-13 in road games and 14-28 overall. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .297.

Thursday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Twins are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has six doubles and six home runs for the Twins. Luis Arraez is 15-for-34 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Whit Merrifield has seven doubles, three home runs and 18 RBI while hitting .215 for the Royals. Andrew Benintendi is 14-for-39 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .250 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Royals: 2-8, .267 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Kyle Isbel: day-to-day (illness), Emmanuel Rivera: day-to-day (illness), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

