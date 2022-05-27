How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on May 27, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Royals play the Twins leading series 1-0

Kansas City Royals (15-28, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (27-18, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (1-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -183, Royals +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota has a 15-10 record in home games and a 27-18 record overall. The Twins rank eighth in the AL with 43 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Kansas City has a 15-28 record overall and a 7-13 record in road games. The Royals have a 10-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has six home runs, 22 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .245 for the Twins. Luis Arraez is 15-for-35 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Royals: 3-7, .269 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (ankle), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (illness), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)