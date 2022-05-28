How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on May 28, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals Saturday

Kansas City Royals (15-29, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (28-18, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (1-0, 1.83 ERA, .97 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -182, Royals +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins square off against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

Minnesota is 28-18 overall and 16-10 at home. The Twins are 9-5 in games decided by one run.

Kansas City is 15-29 overall and 7-14 on the road. The Royals have a 3-20 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Twins have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has six home runs, 22 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .250 for the Twins. Luis Arraez is 16-for-38 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi is seventh on the Royals with a .321 batting average, and has five doubles, two triples, two home runs, 20 walks and 18 RBI. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-42 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Royals: 3-7, .279 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (illness), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)