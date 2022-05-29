MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on May 29, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins meet in game 4 of series

Kansas City Royals (16-29, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (28-19, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (0-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (2-1, 2.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -194, Royals +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins with a 2-1 series lead.

Minnesota has gone 16-11 in home games and 28-19 overall. The Twins are 14-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Kansas City is 16-29 overall and 8-14 on the road. The Royals have a 4-20 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Twins are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco has eight doubles and five home runs for the Twins. Trevor Larnach is 3-for-16 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has a .323 batting average to rank seventh on the Royals, and has six doubles, two triples and two home runs. Bobby Witt Jr. is 13-for-37 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .291 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Royals: 3-7, .281 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (right leg), Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (illness), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (illness), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)