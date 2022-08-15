How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on August 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 15, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Royals visit the Twins to begin 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (48-68, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-55, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.02 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -193, Royals +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins start a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Minnesota has a 31-25 record in home games and a 58-55 record overall. The Twins have a 25-13 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Kansas City is 19-34 in road games and 48-68 overall. The Royals are 36-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the 11th time this season. The Twins are ahead 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 28 home runs while slugging .545. Luis Arraez is 13-for-35 with five doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has a .253 batting average to rank second on the Royals, and has 19 doubles, five triples and 15 home runs. Vinnie Pasquantino is 13-for-31 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Royals: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: MJ Melendez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)