How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on August 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Royals take road skid into matchup against the Twins

Kansas City Royals (48-69, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (59-55, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-7, 4.29 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -195, Royals +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to the Minnesota Twins looking to end a three-game road slide.

Minnesota has a 32-25 record at home and a 59-55 record overall. The Twins have a 33-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Kansas City has gone 19-35 in road games and 48-69 overall. The Royals have a 20-49 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Twins have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .332 batting average to rank 10th on the Twins, and has 21 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Jose Miranda is 11-for-40 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez has 16 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 11-for-29 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Royals: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)