MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on August 17, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Urshela leads Twins against the Royals after 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (48-70, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (60-55, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.52 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Twins: Tyler Mahle (6-7, 4.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -191, Royals +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Kansas City Royals after Gio Urshela had four hits against the Royals on Tuesday.

Minnesota is 60-55 overall and 33-25 in home games. Twins hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

Kansas City has a 19-36 record on the road and a 48-70 record overall. The Royals have a 19-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Twins have an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 22 doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .336 for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 10-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 57 RBI for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 13-for-28 with a double, five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .275 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Royals: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)