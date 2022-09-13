How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on September 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins aim to end losing streak in matchup with the Royals

Kansas City Royals (57-83, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-70, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-11, 5.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (10-8, 4.05 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -187, Royals +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to end their three-game slide when they play the Kansas City Royals.

Minnesota has a 69-70 record overall and a 40-32 record in home games. The Twins are 28-56 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Kansas City has a 23-42 record on the road and a 57-83 record overall. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .307.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 14th time this season. The Twins lead the season series 9-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 18 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 54 RBI while hitting .278 for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 12-for-38 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 20 home runs while slugging .441. Salvador Perez is 9-for-32 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 2-8, .240 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Royals: 4-5, .226 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (leg), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)