MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on September 14, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals meet in game 2 of series

Kansas City Royals (57-84, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (70-70, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-8, 4.00 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -201, Royals +168; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals with a 1-0 series lead.

Minnesota is 70-70 overall and 41-32 in home games. The Twins have hit 162 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Kansas City has a 23-43 record in road games and a 57-84 record overall. The Royals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .242.

Wednesday’s game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Twins have a 10-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 29 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 46 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 16-for-42 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez has 18 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Royals. Michael A. Taylor is 9-for-26 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Royals: 4-5, .214 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (leg), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)