MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on July 22, 2021: Live Stream

On Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (5-7, 5.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.71 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -142, Angels +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to play the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

The Twins are 22-25 in home games in 2020. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .362.

The Angels are 19-26 on the road. Los Angeles is hitting a collective .257 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .312.

The Twins won the last meeting 6-3. Jose Berrios earned his fourth victory and Miguel Sano went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Minnesota. Griffin Canning took his third loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option