How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on July 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (7-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (5-5, 6.15 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins +108, Angels -125; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Los Angeles will meet on Friday.

The Twins are 22-26 on their home turf. Minnesota has a collective on-base percentage of .313, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .362.

The Angels are 20-26 on the road. Los Angeles has a collective .257 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .311.

The Angels won the last meeting 3-2. Andrew Heaney secured his sixth victory and Jack Mayfield went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Los Angeles. Kenta Maeda took his fourth loss for Minnesota.

Live TV Streaming Option