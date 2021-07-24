MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-4, 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (7-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -128, Angels +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Los Angeles will square off on Saturday.

The Twins are 23-26 in home games in 2020. Minnesota is slugging .428 as a unit. Josh Donaldson leads the team with a .477 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Angels are 20-27 on the road. Los Angeles has a collective .257 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .312.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-4. Juan Minaya earned his first victory and Ryan Jeffers went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Minnesota. Raisel Iglesias registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

