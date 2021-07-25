How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on July 25, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 5.45 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -115, Angels -105; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Los Angeles will meet on Sunday.

The Twins are 23-27 on their home turf. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .362.

The Angels are 21-27 in road games. Los Angeles has hit 130 home runs as a team this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 34, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

The Angels won the last meeting 2-1. Patrick Sandoval earned his third victory and Ohtani went 2-for-4 with two doubles for Los Angeles. Jose Berrios took his fifth loss for Minnesota.

