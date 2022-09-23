How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins host the Angels, aim to continue home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (65-85, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (73-77, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-0); Twins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Angels.

Minnesota is 73-77 overall and 43-32 at home. The Twins have hit 169 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Los Angeles is 65-85 overall and 31-44 in road games. The Angels are 16-25 in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 36 home runs while slugging .609. Luis Rengifo is 12-for-40 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .221 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Angels: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)