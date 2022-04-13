MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins Game Live Online on April 13, 2022: Streaming Viewing Options

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Dodgers attempt to sweep 2-game series against the Twins

Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2) vs. Minnesota Twins (1-3)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0); Twins: Chris Paddack (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -168, Twins +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins square off on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Dodgers won the first, 7-2.

Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 38-43 record at home last season. The Twins slugged .423 as a team last season with 3.2 extra base hits per game.

Los Angeles went 106-56 overall and 48-33 on the road a season ago. The Dodgers batted .244 as a team in the 2021 season with a .759 OPS.

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)