How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (4-4, 3.36 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Twins: Andrew Albers (0-0, 2.25 ERA, .75 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins +117, Brewers -136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Milwaukee will play on Friday.

The Twins are 30-33 on their home turf. Minnesota is averaging 4.4 RBI per game this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with 76 total runs batted in.

The Brewers are 42-21 in road games. Milwaukee has a collective .234 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with an average of .287.

The Twins won the last meeting 8-2. Michael Pineda recorded his first victory and Max Kepler went 1-for-5 with three RBI for Minnesota. Adrian Houser took his first loss for Milwaukee.

Live TV Streaming Option