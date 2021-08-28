 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on August 28, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (7-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Twins: Charlie Barnes (0-3, 6.56 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins +132, Brewers -152; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Twins Saturday.

The Twins are 31-33 on their home turf. Minnesota has hit 183 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Polanco leads them with 24, averaging one every 19.2 at-bats.

The Brewers are 42-22 on the road. Milwaukee is hitting a collective .233 this season, led by Kolten Wong with an average of .287.

The Twins won the last meeting 2-0. Andrew Albers earned his first victory and Josh Donaldson went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Minnesota. Eric Lauer registered his fifth loss for Milwaukee.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

