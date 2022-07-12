How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on July 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Minneapolis and Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins host the Brewers to start 2-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (48-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-40, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-1, 4.75 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Twins: Josh Winder (4-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -139, Brewers +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins open a two-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Minnesota is 25-18 at home and 48-40 overall. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .424.

Milwaukee has a 48-39 record overall and a 27-20 record on the road. The Brewers have gone 29-16 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has 11 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 42 RBI for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 7-for-31 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 47 RBI for the Brewers. Luis Urias is 10-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Nick Gordon: day-to-day (leg), Gio Urshela: day-to-day (knee), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)