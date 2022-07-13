MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on July 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Brewers face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube, as this week’s “MLB Game of the Week.”

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins

When: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT

TV: YouTube

Stream: Watch on MLB Game of the Week on YouTube

While you can’t stream the game on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM, the game will be stream on YouTube. You don’t need a subscription to YouTube TV to watch the game, but if you have the 4K Plus add-on, you will be able to watch it there in 4K.

Brewers attempt to sweep 2-game series against the Twins

Milwaukee Brewers (49-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-41, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -133, Brewers +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to sweep a two-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Minnesota has gone 25-19 at home and 48-41 overall. The Twins have a 39-17 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Milwaukee has gone 28-20 in road games and 49-39 overall. The Brewers have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .412.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 36 extra base hits (11 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs). Jorge Polanco is 9-for-34 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 18 home runs while slugging .482. Andrew McCutchen is 11-for-39 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Live TV Streaming Option