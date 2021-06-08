How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 3.92 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -104, Yankees -113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Twins are 12-17 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has hit 83 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Miguel Sano leads them with 11, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Yankees are 14-13 on the road. The New York pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.33, Domingo German leads the staff with a mark of 3.12.

