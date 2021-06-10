How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Streaming on June 10, 2021: TV Options

On Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (3-2, 5.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins +125, Yankees -150; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and New York will face off on Thursday.

The Twins are 12-19 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has hit 86 home runs this season, third in the majors. Miguel Sano leads them with 12, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Yankees are 16-13 on the road. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.38. Gerrit Cole leads the team with a 2.31 earned run average.

The Yankees won the last meeting 9-6. Cole earned his seventh victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBI for New York. Randy Dobnak took his sixth loss for Minnesota.

Live TV Streaming Option