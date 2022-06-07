 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins take on the Yankees after Arraez's 4-hit game

New York Yankees (39-15, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (32-24, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-0); Twins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees after Luis Arraez’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Minnesota has a 17-11 record at home and a 32-24 record overall. The Twins have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.66.

New York has a 39-15 record overall and a 16-8 record on the road. Yankees pitchers have a collective 2.74 ERA, which leads the majors.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arraez has a home run, 24 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .358 for the Twins. Nick Gordon is 8-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

DJ LeMahieu has 12 doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 12-for-38 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 8-2, .259 batting average, 1.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.