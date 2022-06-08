MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Live Online on June 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins take on the Yankees after Polanco's 4-hit game

New York Yankees (40-15, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (32-25, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (5-1, 1.50 ERA, .87 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (0-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -180, Twins +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees after Jorge Polanco’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Minnesota is 32-25 overall and 17-12 in home games. The Twins rank sixth in the AL with 62 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

New York has gone 17-8 in road games and 40-15 overall. The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .245.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a home run, 24 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .361 for the Twins. Polanco is 11-for-40 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads New York with 22 home runs while slugging .685. Matt Carpenter is 5-for-17 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Yankees: 8-2, .276 batting average, 1.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)