How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins and Yankees meet to decide series winner

New York Yankees (40-16, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (33-25, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-1, 2.78 ERA, .94 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (3-3, 5.57 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -205, Twins +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Minnesota is 33-25 overall and 18-12 at home. Twins hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks second in the AL.

New York has a 40-16 record overall and a 17-9 record on the road. The Yankees are 20-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a home run, 24 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .361 for the Twins. Gio Urshela is 11-for-29 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .209 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 13-for-39 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by six runs

Yankees: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)