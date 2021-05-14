How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on May 14, 2021: Streaming & TV

On Friday, May 14, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Minnesota enters the matchup as losers of their last four games. Athletics: Frankie Montas (4-2, 5.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Twins: Matt Shoemaker (2-3, 6.43 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 19 strikeouts).

The Twins are 6-11 on their home turf. Minnesota has hit 47 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Byron Buxton leads the club with nine, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Athletics are 10-5 on the road. Oakland has hit 47 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Matt Olson leads them with eight, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 13-12. Deolis Guerra earned his first victory and Olson went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI