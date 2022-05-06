How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins host the Athletics, try to extend home win streak

Oakland Athletics (10-15, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (15-11, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (0-0); Twins: Josh Winder (1-0, 2.20 ERA, .80 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -183, Athletics +157; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Oakland Athletics.

Minnesota is 8-4 at home and 15-11 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

Oakland has a 4-9 record at home and a 10-15 record overall. The Athletics have gone 2-4 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has five doubles and eight home runs for the Twins. Max Kepler is 10-for-29 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Sheldon Neuse ranks third on the Athletics with a .312 batting average, and has two doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 14 RBI. Chad Pinder is 9-for-22 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .188 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (right middle finger), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)