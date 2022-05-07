How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Game Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins host the Athletics, aim to extend home win streak

Oakland Athletics (10-16, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (16-11, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-1, 18.00 ERA, 3.50 WHIP, two strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -186, Athletics +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a seven-game home winning streak.

Minnesota is 16-11 overall and 9-4 at home. The Twins have hit 29 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

Oakland is 10-16 overall and 4-9 at home. The Athletics have a 4-10 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has five doubles, nine home runs and 17 RBI for the Twins. Max Kepler is 8-for-29 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland with four home runs while slugging .421. Kevin Smith is 5-for-18 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .192 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Dylan Bundy: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Luis Arraez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (right middle finger), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)