 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins Game Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Athletics come into matchup with the Twins on losing streak

Oakland Athletics (10-17, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (17-11, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-4, 4.81 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (1-2, 3.15 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -187, Athletics +159; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to stop their eight-game slide with a victory against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 10-4 at home and 17-11 overall. The Twins have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .236.

Oakland has a 4-9 record in home games and a 10-17 record overall. Athletics pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with nine home runs while slugging .722. Kyle Garlick is 3-for-6 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Sheldon Neuse ranks third on the Athletics with a .307 batting average, and has two doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 14 RBI. Chad Pinder is 9-for-28 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .265 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .184 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (hip), Trevor Larnach: day-to-day (undisclosed), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (finger), Dylan Bundy: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Luis Arraez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf strain), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.