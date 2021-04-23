 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on April 23, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 23, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Minnesota enters the matchup as losers of their last four games. JT Brubaker (2-0, 1.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) pitches for the Pirates, while J.A. Happ (0-0, 3.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) pitches for the Twins.

The Twins are 2-5 in home games in 2020. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the team with an average of .432.

The Pirates have gone 5-7 away from home. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Adam Frazier leads the team with a mark of .329.

