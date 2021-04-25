How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on April 25, 2021: Date, Time, Streaming
On Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- When: Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North
- Stream: Watch with
Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.
In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports North
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports North
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-