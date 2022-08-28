How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on August 28, 2022: TV/Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North).

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

San Francisco Giants vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins take on the Giants after Correa's 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (61-64, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (64-61, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.58 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Twins: Aaron Sanchez (3-4, 7.36 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -118, Giants -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the San Francisco Giants after Carlos Correa had four hits on Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Giants.

Minnesota has a 37-28 record at home and a 64-61 record overall. The Twins have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.93.

San Francisco has a 27-35 record on the road and a 61-64 record overall. The Giants have hit 142 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 23 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .319 for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 8-for-40 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson has 17 doubles and 18 home runs for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 8-for-27 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .200 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by one run

Giants: 3-7, .183 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (knee), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Jakob Junis: day-to-day (hand), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)