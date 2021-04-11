How to Watch Twins vs. Mariners on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners

In Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Seattle the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest . Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Twins games on your local RSN all year long.

The Mariners have taken the first two games and will send Chris Flexen to the mound. They will face Matt Shoemaker of Minnesota.

