How to Watch Twins vs. Mariners on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Seattle the game is streaming on ROOT Sports Northwest .  Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Twins games on your local RSN all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

The Mariners have taken the first two games and will send Chris Flexen to the mound. They will face Matt Shoemaker of Minnesota.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports North≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.