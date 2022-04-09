 Skip to Content
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Mariners bring 1-0 series lead over Twins into game 2

Seattle Mariners (1-0) vs. Minnesota Twins (0-1)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-0); Twins: Sonny Gray (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -145, Mariners +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins with a 1-0 series lead.

Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 38-43 record at home last season. The Twins averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game, including 1.4 home runs.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 44-37 in road games a season ago. The Mariners scored 4.3 runs per game while allowing 4.6 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Twins: Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

