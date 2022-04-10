How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins play in game 3 of series

Seattle Mariners (2-0) vs. Minnesota Twins (0-2)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (0-0); Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -141, Mariners +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 2-0 in a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 38-43 in home games last season. The Twins slugged .423 with a .314 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 44-37 record in road games last season. The Mariners scored 4.3 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Twins: Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)