How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (6-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (4-7, 3.83 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins +140, Rays -161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Tampa Bay will square off on Friday.

The Twins are 26-31 on their home turf. Minnesota has a collective batting average of .242 this season, led by Luis Arraez with an average of .313.

The Rays are 35-23 in road games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Joey Wendle leads the team with a mark of .277.

