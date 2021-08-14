How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD Twins: Kenta Maeda (5-4, 4.69 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -132, Rays +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Tampa Bay will play on Saturday.

The Twins are 26-32 on their home turf. Minnesota is slugging .425 as a unit. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .488 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Rays have gone 36-23 away from home. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .357.

The Rays won the last meeting 10-4. Shane McClanahan earned his seventh victory and Kevin Kiermaier went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Tampa Bay. Michael Pineda took his eighth loss for Minnesota.

Live TV Streaming Option