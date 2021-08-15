MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on August 15, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Luis Patino (2-3, 4.64 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Twins: Charlie Barnes (0-2, 6.08 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins +155, Rays -187; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays travel to face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

The Twins are 27-32 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .377.

The Rays have gone 36-24 away from home. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 157 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads the club with 26 homers.

The Twins won the last meeting 12-0. Kenta Maeda earned his sixth victory and Arraez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Minnesota. Michael Wacha took his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

