How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

