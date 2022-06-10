How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 10, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Friday, June 10, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Minneapolis, Tampa, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins play the Rays in first of 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (34-23, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (33-26, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (5-2, 3.02 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Twins: Devin Smeltzer (2-0, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -114, Twins -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins begin a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Minnesota has a 33-26 record overall and an 18-13 record at home. The Twins have hit 69 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Tampa Bay has gone 13-10 on the road and 34-23 overall. The Rays have a 20-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 23 extra base hits (eight doubles and 15 home runs). Jorge Polanco is 10-for-39 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has a .276 batting average to rank ninth on the Rays, and has four doubles and three home runs. Randy Arozarena is 11-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .248 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rays: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)